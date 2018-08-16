From McCartney to Streisand, the world mourns Aretha Franklin as 'the queen of our souls'

Fans of legendary singer Aretha Franklin in Hollywood and beyond said little prayers of gratitude for the “Respect”-demanding singer, who died at age 76 on Thursday of advanced pancreatic cancer.
Music icons across genres — Diana Ross, Paul McCartney, Annie Lennox and Faith Hill — tweeted about her impact on their community and the void her death leaves behind.
Childhood friend Smokey Robinson, officials from her hometown of Detroit and the family of the late Otis Redding, whose version of “Respect” she flipped and made iconic, also mourned her loss.
Fledgling singers wrote of Franklin’s inspiration, and actors, athletes, politicians and more sent public condolences as news of Franklin’s death made morning headlines following days of concern about her failing health.
Here’s what they had to say: