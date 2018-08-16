When Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, sat down at her piano it was pure magic

Music mogul Clive Davis, who signed Franklin to his Arista Records label and helped reenergize her career at that time with hits such as “Freeway of Love” and “Who’s Zoomin’ Who,” also testified to the brilliance of her performances at the piano when we discussed the making of her 2014 album “Great Diva Classics,” in which she recorded her interpretations of songs associated with other female singers. He made sure to include one track that also featured her at the piano: her rendition of Diana Ross & the Supremes’ 1966 Motown hit “You Keep Me Hangin’ On.”