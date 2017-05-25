'Breakfast With the Beatles' broadcast celebrates 'All You Need Is Love' milestone

It’s hard to believe in today’s age of real-time Skype and FaceTime conversations around the world, but it was just 50 years ago that the first live global television event was broadcast. That’s when the Beatles introduced their latest song, “All You Need Is Love.”

In honor of that anniversary, Chris Carter will host a special live presentation of his weekly “Breakfast With the Beatles” radio show. Carter will conduct Sunday’s edition of the long-running Beatles-centric show from the Anaheim Hilton, and the broadcast for L.A. radio station KLOS-FM (95.5) will be live streamed as “Dinner With the Beatles” to an audience that will gather at the Hilton Liverpool in England.

“The genuine kindness inherent in ‘All You Need is Love’ is a simple yet impactful idea that can change a person, a family, a neighborhood, a city, and, ultimately, the world,” Anaheim Mayor Tom Tait said in a statement.

Tait will join Carter for the broadcast, along with other participants including guitarist Denny Laine (formerly of Paul McCartney’s band Wings) and BBC Radio Merseyside announcer Billy Butler. Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson will attend the event in his city.

The Anaheim event, at the Hilton’s Mix Restaurant & Lounge, will include a traditional English tea and other brunch offerings with admission of $45 and $25 for children under 12. Proceeds will go to the Anaheim Elementary School’s music program.

Sunday’s broadcast also will coincide with the new 50th-anniversary reissue of the Beatles’ 1967 album “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” to be released Friday, May 26. At the heart of the reissue is a new stereo remix of the album, created by Giles Martin, son of the Beatles’ original producer George Martin.

The 50th-anniversary transatlantic radio broadcast celebrating “All You Need Is Love” was the idea of the Anaheim Hilton’s general manager, Shaun Robinson, a Liverpool native.

“We created this event to celebrate the Beatles with our guests and reflect on the ways that their music continues to influence our lives 50 years later,” Robinson said in a statement.

The original broadcast of “All You Need Is Love,” which the Beatles performed live in a studio in London, was on June 25, 1967, part of a worldwide broadcast called “Our World” that also featured appearances by celebrated operatic soprano Maria Callas, visual artist Pablo Picasso and other artists representing 19 countries. It was viewed around the world by an estimated audience of up to 700 million people.

Organizers of Sunday’s event noted historical connections between the Beatles and Hilton hotels. They stayed in the presidential suite at New York’s Hilton Midtown on the group’s first U.S. tour in 1964, John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s honeymoon and bed-ins for peace were held at the Hilton Amsterdam in 1969, and Lennon wrote the original lyrics for “Imagine” in 1971 on Hilton stationery.

