'Eight Days a Week' -- The Beatles' story in Ron Howard's documentary

Their paths don’t cross frequently these days, but put Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr into a room together and within a heartbeat they’re displaying the easy but deep camaraderie forged more than half a century ago on their way to becoming the biggest rock band on the planet.

“No, he is good — I take back what I just said about him,” McCartney says, smiling wryly as Starr strolls back into the swank Las Vegas hotel suite and takes a seat next to his erstwhile other half in the Beatles rhythm section. The drummer had stepped out for a bottle of water during a short break between interviews surrounding the Ron Howard-directed documentary about the Beatles as a performing unit, “Eight Days a Week: The Touring Years.”

McCartney had started relating an infamous remark by jazz drummer Buddy Rich to a reporter, but was interrupted. Finishing the thought, with Starr back at his side, McCartney related that “Buddy kind of made fun of Ringo for not being real technical.”

Flashing the signature sharp Liverpool wit in response, Starr shot back, “yeah, but I always thought he sounded like rats running around a [drum] kit.”

The friendship created some 60 years ago among four lads who grew up blocks apart from one another is one that’s also front and center in the documentary that opens nationally in mid-September.

Caption Behind the scenes at Mixografia Behind the scenes at the Mixografia workshop. Behind the scenes at the Mixografia workshop. Caption Who is Nick Viall? ABC has opted to go with a familiar face for the 21st season of its hit reality dating series “The Bachelor.” ABC has opted to go with a familiar face for the 21st season of its hit reality dating series “The Bachelor.”

The Oscar-winning director Howard joined the two surviving subjects of his film at the interview, often sitting back and listening to their banter with as much interest and enjoyment as any longtime fan.

“Eight Days a Week” chronicles the astonishing wild ride the Beatles were on during the first half of their eight-year life as a group, through the height of Beatlemania. Howard, who vividly recalls watching their live U.S. performance debut in 1964 on “The Ed Sullivan Show” just before he turned 10, agreed to direct the documentary in hopes of illustrating to a new generation just how extraordinary the group and their journey was.

“I felt it was incumbent upon me to try to do two things,” Howard, 62, explained. “One was to honor the fans who really would know the difference — the really dedicated fans, of which there are zillions.

“But I also thought it was even more important to try to tell a story that would convey to people who really have no idea — I’m thinking of the millennials, I suppose; people who have grown up with the music and think they know something of the story — the intensity of the journey and the impact they had.”

That’s a big part of what appealed to Howard to sign on in 2012 to direct his first documentary, although he subsequently took on another doc, “Made in America” released in 2013.

Much of the 95-minute film is built on crowd-sourced material ferreted out over a long period. Those efforts date back to the early 2000s, when a film archivist company, One Voice, One World, asked Apple executives to commission them to locate footage from fans who were taking advantage of increasingly popular home-movie cameras flooding the market around the time Beatlemania erupted globally in 1964.

The project stalled, then was revived a few years ago by Jeff Jones, the head of the Beatles company, Apple Corps Ltd., who brought in producer Nigel Sinclair to see it through for his Los Angeles-based White Horse Pictures. Sinclair had been a producer of the 2006 Martin Scorsese-directed Bob Dylan documentary “No Direction Home” and the 2011 George Harrison life story, also directed by Scorsese, “Living in the Material World.”

Along with the crowd-sourced footage, “Eight Days a Week” — being distributed by Abramorama Entertainment — incorporates new interviews with McCartney and Starr along with archival interviews of John Lennon and George Harrison and other material provided by Lennon’s widow, Yoko Ono, and Harrison’s widow, Olivia Harrison.

A giant blur

For the inner-circle participants, the making of the film turned into an opportunity to revisit and clarify some facets of what often was a giant blur when they were in the midst of it.

“The stuff you remember when you see the footage, and the old photographs, it helps,” Starr, 76, said from his seat on the couch next to his former group’s bassist.

McCartney quickly picked up the conversation saying, “It jogs all the memories. That’s one of the joys about seeing the film.”

Both pointed to the section of the film that discusses the rider in the Beatles’ concert contracts specifying that they refused to perform in segregated venues while touring the U.S..

“One of the great things for me” about the film, McCartney, 74, said, “was all the civil rights things that we’d always naturally had an empathy with, just because we had loads of black friends and of all our [musical] heroes, many of them were black. To see in the film that we actually put it in our contracts … we didn’t remember that. I was very impressed with that. It was very cool.”

It was a revelation to Howard as well.

“I didn’t know anything about that,” he said. “One of the big surprises to me was how clear they were about it, how matter of fact. I knew about their anti-war stances later. But I had no notion [about their position on racial equality]. That was courageous stuff at that time.”

he midst of a discussion about many technical challenges the Beatles faced in performing for crowds of unprecedented magnitude at the time—they were the first act to tour in sports stadiums, but often had minimal or no public address systems to carry the sound into such massive spaces—Starr turned to McCartney and posed a question.

One big challenge in creating “Eight Days a Week” was the two-pronged mission of trying to educate relative Fab Four neophytes while simultaneously giving die-hard Beatles enthusiasts enough to take in that they haven’t seen or been reading about for decades.

Among many scenes that should be new even to the most ardent Beatles fans is the footage of their final concert at Candlestick Park in San Francisco on Aug. 29, 1966. That was the moment they quit touring to focus on advancing their music in the recording studio, a career sea change that yielded such watershed albums as “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” “The Beatles” (a.k.a. The White Album) and “Abbey Road.”