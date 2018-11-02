Digging into the Beatles' 50th anniversary 'White Album' box set where it all began: Abbey Road

“They were like sponges, soaking up everything,” Lewis says. “What they did with the White Album is they absorbed everything in the atmosphere around them, ran it through their food processor and it comes out in this incredible way: it’s a patchwork quilt, or as [filmmaker/journalist] Tony Palmer described it at the time, this ‘Bayeux Tapestry’ of rock, folk, country, blues, bluegrass, vaudeville music, John Cage experimentation with aural collage. But it’s not a conscious thing; it’s not studied. It was simply an outpouring of the muse.”