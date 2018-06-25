From H.E.R. to Jamie Foxx, the best and worst moments of the BET Awards

Anita Baker tribute: One knock on the Grammys is its occasionally ossified or head-scratching choices for tribute performances. BET is usually a little better, but its earnest tribute to Anita Baker could definitely have used more firepower. Yolanda Adams obviously brought the house down on “You Bring Me Joy,” and Ledisi and Marsha Ambrosius were more than up to the job too. But any combination of, say, Jazmine Sullivan, Leela James or Toni Braxton (or countless other younger singers as well) could have really elevated the showcase.