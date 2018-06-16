Surprise! Beyoncé and Jay-Z just released a new album, 'Everything Is Love'

With a simple series of posts on Instagram announcing its arrival, pop superstar Beyoncé and her husband, rap mogul Jay-Z, surprise-released a new collaborative album Saturday afternoon.
Called “Everything Is Love,” the nine-song release is available exclusively on the music streaming service Tidal at the moment. It’s not yet clear when the album will be available through other outlets. The Carters also issued a video for a new song from the album on Tidal.
Speculation had been high that the two were planning something, and the new record arrived as the husband-and-wife team were concluding the European leg of their On the Run II joint tour.
It’s their first collaborative full-length album after years of appearing on each other’s projects, and it comes after Beyoncé issued “Lemonade” and Jay-Z put out “4:44,” solo albums that seemed to address the ups and downs of their marriage.
The first Instagram tease, presumably the cover photo for the album, bears a “parental advisory” warning at the bottom and shows a woman combing a shirtless man’s hair with a pick. On the wall behind them? The Mona Lisa.
The Times will have more on “Everything Is Love” soon.