Dolly Parton, Adele and Pearl Jam among stars saluting Brandi Carlile's 'The Story'

One sign of a would-be classic album: Brandi Carlile’s “The Story” went gold last month — a decade after its release. Another indicator? The Americana singer and songwriter’s breakout long-player is being celebrated through a new tribute album that will feature expert interpreters including Dolly Parton, Adele, Pearl Jam, Margo Price, the Avett Brothers and Kris Kristofferson.

“Cover Stories: Brandi Carlile Celebrates Ten Years of The Story – An Album to Benefit War Child” is slated to arrive May 5 on Legacy Recordings and will feature a song-by-song reinterpretation of the T Bone Burnett-produced “The Story.” It also doesn’t hurt to have Barack Obama’s seal of approval. He wrote the foreword.

Carlile, a tireless activist who has harnessed her success in service of noble causes, embarked on the project as a way to benefit War Child UK, a charity that provides help to children affected by war.

In a statement announcing the release, Carlile said, “This is a David and Goliath story. Since becoming a mother, the reality of a child’s beautiful life being torn apart by war felt like too big of a problem for me. So I asked my heroes and friends to help me launch a rock at the giant that is our refugee crisis and help in the only way we know how, through the power of music.”

Listen to Parton’s cover of “The Story” below.

Carlile will celebrate “The Story” with a string of concerts this spring. Starting April 21 in Birmingham, Ala., the singer will embark on an acoustic tour that will hit the Ryman Auditorium for two nights in Nashville before heading west. She’ll arrive in Los Angeles on May 5 for a sold-out show at the John Anson Ford Amphitheatre.

As a teaser for the new tribute album, Legacy has issued Parton’s lovely take on the title song. Like most on the forthcoming record, her rendition was recorded during 2016 sessions booked specifically for the project. One exception is Adele’s cover of “Hiding My Heart.” The song, which originally appeared as a hidden track at the end of Carlile’s album, was issued as an extra on the U.K. version of Adele’s “21.”

Full track listing for “Cover Stories”:

“Late Morning Lullaby” — Shovels & Rope

“The Story” — Dolly Parton

“Turpentine” — Kris Kristofferson

“My Song” — Old Crow Medicine Show

“Wasted” — Jim James

“Have You Ever” — the Avett Brothers

“Josephine” — Anderson East

“Losing Heart” — Secret Sisters

“Cannonball” — Indigo Girls

“Until I Die” — Torres

“Downpour” — Margo Price

“Shadow on the Wall” — Ruby Amanfu

“Again Today” — Pearl Jam

“Hiding My Heart” — Adele

