Review: The Broad brings walls of noise in honor of Joseph Beuys, via vicious sets from Matmos, Faust, Pharmakon, EYE and more

The night was notable for any number of reasons, but high on the list was a rare Los Angeles performance by the Japanese artist known as EYE. The artist is best known as a founding member of the Tokyo-based collective Boredoms, and his last L.A. performance occurred almost exactly a decade ago when, on Aug. 8, 2008, he and band convened 88 drummers at the La Brea Tar Pits for an 88-minute piece called “88 Boadrum.”