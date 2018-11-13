Review: Camp Flog Gnaw was a carnival that couldn't escape the real world's anxieties

For Kids See Ghosts, performing in public here for the first time, such worries were front and center as West and Kid Cudi ran through seven startlingly honest tracks from the duo’s debut album that came out in June. And as on the record, their meditations on mental health sounded great Sunday, with booming drums and off-kilter textures like the vintage Louis Prima sample in “4th Dimension.” Yet Kids See Ghosts’ live presentation — in which West and Kid Cudi bounced around inside a see-through shipping container suspended over the stage — was deeply vexing. Not least because the transparent material reflected so much light that from the crowd you often couldn’t make out their forms inside the thing.