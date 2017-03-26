Keith Richards talks Chuck Berry: 'I've learned more and more from him over the years'

In trying to capture the momentous influence of Chuck Berry, who died March 18 at age 90, numerous obituaries and appreciations written in recent days have theorized that a number of rock ’n’ roll groups may never have formed were it not for his pioneering work.

But it’s no wild assumption to say that the Rolling Stones might never have existed had it not been for the Berry connection.

Guitarist Keith Richards famously introduced himself to Mick Jagger when they were teenagers who randomly found themselves on the same train in London.

“We happened to get in the same railway carriage together, and Mick was holding two Chess records,” Richards told The Times on Friday, taking time out from a early spring vacation to the Caribbean to discuss the incalculable impact Berry’s music had on him. One of those records in Jagger’s possession was a Berry album, the other was from Chicago blues great Muddy Waters.

“In those days in England, a carriage held about six people, and for some bizarre reason, I had this one to myself,” Richards said. “Suddenly, the door opened, in popped Mick and immediately, I spied what he’s got under his arm.”

That moment launched a friendship and artistic collaboration that’s lasted 55 years and counting. One of Berry’s most fervent musical disciples, Richards spoke to The Times about his lifelong love affair with Berry’s music and what it has meant not only to him but also to countless musicians who have followed in his wake.

How did Chuck Berry’s music first come onto your radar screen?

I’m sort of wondering if it was “Johnny B. Goode” or “Sweet Little Sixteen.” It was probably pretty much as soon as he recorded them, although it sometimes took a little while for American records to get to England.

Do you recall, as a teenage music fan, what it was that first grabbed you about his music: his guitar work, the groove, his voice or the lyric?

Yes, yes, yes and yes. (He laughs.)

I guess it was the combination of all of those things. To me, it had sort of a crystal clear clarity of what I wanted to hear, and what I was aiming for. In retrospect, it was Chess Records. That studio — it was amazing. [Bassist, songwriter and producer] Willie Dixon was in the band with [pianist] Johnnie Johnson, it was an amazing collection of musicians. And they were having fun — that was the underlying aspect of it all. There was an exuberance and they were not too serious. What was serious was what was going down — they weren’t serious about it (laughs again).

What was the first Chuck Berry song you learned to play?

The first was probably “Sweet Little Sixteen,” since I was about 16, or 15, at the time. There’s that lazy beat and a sweet little melody. After that the one that taught me was “Back in the USA.” The Beatles also learned it (laughs).

Was it Chuck Berry who first made you aware of Chess?

That’s a good question. At my age, in my stage of development at that time, yeah, I wanted to know where records were made, where the guy that made ’em came from. I was into all of that. To me, it was all important to find these sources of sound. That was my mission at the time. My real awareness of Chess Records was from Chuck Berry, but I was also listening to Muddy Waters, and I realized that these guys were working in the same room.... At the time, information was sparse but every little piece was treasured.

Obviously, that made a huge impression on the band, because on your first trip to the U.S. in 1964, you made sure to visit Chess, and record there as well.

We were amazed that that came together, and certainly that that room was available to be used. At the time, it felt like, wow, you think you’ve passed on and gone to heaven.

Is there one Stones song you consider most thoroughly inspired by Chuck’s music?

Oh God, off the top of my head, I would say no, because we deliberately tried not to “do a Chuck Berry,” so to speak. But on every one, Chuck’s influence is there, for sure. And I love the fact that he could vary his music. When you listen to “[You] Never Can Tell,” he had a handle, he was very interested in various kinds of music. He used country music....[and] he was a great admirer of Hank Williams. We used to sit around talking about country writers.

Some cynics have suggested that Chuck wrote only one song and that he just rewrote it over and over again.

They obviously ain’t listening, pal. There are shallow listeners, you know.

But there are some superficial similarities — talk about some of the nuances that differentiate those signature introductions for “Johnny B. Goode,” “Carol” and “Little Queenie”?

I look upon that as sort of a clarion call, his way of saying, “I’m here.” That’s why those famous intros for “Johnny B. Goode,” “Carol” and “Little Queenie” are sort of the same. It was almost his own personal monogram on the damn thing before he would start.

People try and pick out things that are similar. Like Jimmy Reed — you want to talk about a guy who played the same song [repeatedly] and beautifully! It’s not that — it’s the variations on the theme that count. Also the effortless ease of that rhythm he could produce, which everybody else pumps away at. People don’t realize Chuck used his whole body to play that riff, he doesn’t just use his wrists. I’m still working on it.

If you ever saw him in concert, or look at old film footage, you really see how much body language there was in his performances.

Everything was syncopated and synchronized to his body movements. We all know the duck walk — that’s the famous one, and it’s a good one too. But if you look at old footage of him, playing in those times, those early movies, “Jazz on a Summer’s Day,” you see a sort of almost demonic power going on in that rhythm and his delivery of it. It always fascinated me.