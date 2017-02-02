Clive Davis documentary and star-studded concert will open 2017 Tribeca Film Festival

A new documentary based on music mogul Clive Davis’ bestselling 2013 autobiography, “The Soundtrack of Our Lives,” will open the Tribeca Film Festival in New York on April 19, accompanied by a concert with several of the stars Davis discovered or helped usher to new career heights.

Aretha Franklin, Jennifer Hudson and Earth, Wind & Fire will top the lineup for the performance in conjunction with the premiere of director Chris Perkel’s film.

“‘Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives’ is a fascinating exploration of his remarkable story and the impact that a great producer can have on artists and music,” festival co-founder Jane Rosenthal said in a statement. “We are excited to have this powerful film premiere on our opening night.”

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

The film traces Davis’ rise from humble beginnings in working-class Brooklyn to one of the most powerful figures in the entertainment industry, who assumed the presidency of Columbia Records at age 35 and went on to found the Arista and J Records labels and in recent years has been chief creative officer for Sony Music Entertainment.

Davis will preside over his annual pre-Grammy gala dinner and concert on Feb. 11, the night before the 59th Grammy Awards ceremony. Davis’ event typically gathers many of the biggest names in show business, pop culture, politics and sports.

The Tribeca Film Festival will run April 19-30.

Caption 'Step' shows us its moves at Sundance The young women in "Step" demonstrate a routine at the L.A. Times photo studio during the Sundance Film Festival. The documentary is about senior girls in a Baltimore high school step team as they prepare to be the first in their families to attend college. The young women in "Step" demonstrate a routine at the L.A. Times photo studio during the Sundance Film Festival. The documentary is about senior girls in a Baltimore high school step team as they prepare to be the first in their families to attend college. Caption 'Step' shows us its moves at Sundance The young women in "Step" demonstrate a routine at the L.A. Times photo studio during the Sundance Film Festival. The documentary is about senior girls in a Baltimore high school step team as they prepare to be the first in their families to attend college. The young women in "Step" demonstrate a routine at the L.A. Times photo studio during the Sundance Film Festival. The documentary is about senior girls in a Baltimore high school step team as they prepare to be the first in their families to attend college. Caption Chelsea Handler and the women's march Chelsea Handler says women should not have to fight for their rights all over again. Chelsea Handler says women should not have to fight for their rights all over again. Caption Sag Awards bronze statuettes SAG Awards statuettes are cast from molten bronze metal at American Fine Arts Foundry in Burbank. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) SAG Awards statuettes are cast from molten bronze metal at American Fine Arts Foundry in Burbank. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) Caption Kristen Stewart on directing 'Come Swim' Kristen Stewart enjoyed the free-form aspect of making her short film, "Come Swim" which is showing at the Sundance Film Festival. She doesn't see that as a directorial stepping-stone to full-length features. Kristen Stewart enjoyed the free-form aspect of making her short film, "Come Swim" which is showing at the Sundance Film Festival. She doesn't see that as a directorial stepping-stone to full-length features. Caption Kristen Bell, Liz W. Garcia on 'Lifeguard': Sundance Film Festival Kristen Bell and director Liz W. Garcia discuss the film "Lifeguard" at Sundance. Kristen Bell and director Liz W. Garcia discuss the film "Lifeguard" at Sundance.

randy.lewis@latimes.com

Follow @RandyLewis2 on Twitter.com

For Classic Rock coverage, join us on Facebook