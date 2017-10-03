Timeline: When mass murder and mayhem turn entertainment into tragedy

Las Vegas’ Route 91 Harvest country music festival was tragically cut short Sunday night when a gunman opened fire on the crowd, killing 59 and wounding more than 500 others. The attack took place during the headlining set by Jason Aldean, who later called the events “beyond horrific.”

FULL COVERAGE: Las Vegas shooting live updates »

The incident was only the most recent in a long line of attacks and mass murders perpetrated at live events and theaters, from the disorder and death at a Northern California rock festival to the recent bombing of a Manchester pop concert.

A still from the documentary "Gimme Shelter" shows the audience looking on as Hells Angels beat a fan with pool cues at the Altamont Free Concert in Northern California on Dec. 6, 1969. Bill Owens / 20th Century Fox

Dec. 6, 1969

Altamont Speedway chaos

A hastily organized outdoor concert headlined by the Rolling Stones and taking place 50 miles east of San Francisco descended into chaos amid overdoses, accidents and violence. The melee reached a peak when a concert attendee named Meredith Hunter drew a gun and was stabbed to death near the stage by members of the Hells Angels, who were hired as the event’s security. The murder was captured on film in the 1970 documentary “Gimme Shelter.” Several other fatal incidents were reported, with one concertgoer drowning in a canal and two more killed after being run over by a car.

People lay flowers outside the Moscow theater that Chechen gunmen seized in 2002. Relatives of the slain hostages mark the tragedy's seventh anniversary Oct. 26, 2009. Anna Shevelyova / Associated Press

Oct. 23, 2002

Moscow theater hostage crisis

During a sold-out performance of the musical “Nord-Ost,” the Dubrovka Theater was seized by more than 40 armed Chechen separatists, led by Movsar Barayev, who were demanding Russia’s withdrawal from Chechnya. The attackers took 850 hostages and killed two of them after two days. On the fourth day of the standoff, Russian special forces pumped an unidentified chemical gas into the theater’s ventilation system, which ended up killing all of the attackers but also killed 130 of the hostages.

Fans of "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott sing during a candlelight vigil outside the Alrosa Villa club in Columbus, Ohio, on Dec. 9, 2004. Will Shilling / AP

Dec. 8, 2004

Alrosa Villa nightclub shooting

Grammy-nominated guitarist and former Pantera member "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott was one of five people killed when an ex-Marine named Nathan Gale jumped onstage and began firing during a performance by Abbot’s band, Damageplan, at a Columbus, Ohio, nightclub. Police shot and killed Gale at the scene.

Police cars in front of the Century 16 theater in Aurora, Colo., where a gunman opened fire during the opening of "The Dark Knight Rises" on July 20, 2012. Jonathan Castner / AFP/Getty Images

July 20, 2012

‘The Dark Knight Rises’ shooting

During a midnight showing of the third film in Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy at a theater in Aurora, Colo., a heavily armed shooter named James Holmes murdered 12 theatergoers and wounded 70 more. Holmes was captured alive and is serving 12 consecutive life sentences plus 3,318 years without the possibility of parole. At the trial, his defense team unsuccessfully argued that he was "floridly psychotic."

A woman places a candle on the altar during a prayer service for the victims of the Grand 16 theater shooting at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, in Lafayette, La., on July 26, 2015. Gerald Herbert / AP

July 24, 2015

‘Trainwreck’ shooting

Partway through a showing of the Amy Schumer comedy “Trainwreck” in a Lafayette, La., movie theater, John Russell Houser stood up and opened fire on the crowd with a semiautomatic handgun, killing two and injuring nine. After an aborted escape attempt, Houser returned to the theater and committed suicide.

People pay tribute to those who died in the Nov. 13, 2015 Paris attacks at the Bataclan Theatre. Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times

Nov. 13, 2015

November 2015 Paris attacks

At least 130 people were killed and hundreds injured in a series of shootings and explosions in Paris on Nov. 13, 2015. The Bataclan Theatre, where California band Eagles of Death Metal were performing, served as the attack’s epicenter. Two of the gunmen committed suicide on the scene, while a third was later killed by police.

Christina Grimmie, who was on "The Voice" in 2014, died of gunshots to the head and chest. Robb Cohen / Associated Press

June 10, 2016

Christina Grimmie murder

Christina Grimmie, a former contestant on NBC’s “The Voice,” was shot and killed during a post-concert meet-and-greet with fans in Orlando, Fla. Grimmie was shot around 10:30 p.m. and pronounced dead after midnight. The gunman, identified as Kevin James Loibl, killed himself at the scene.

Thousands gather for a memorial at the Plaza at the Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center in downtown Orlando on June 13, 2016, to honor those killed and wounded in the Pulse nightclub attack. Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times

June 12, 2016

Pulse nightclub shooting

A heavily armed gunman who had reportedly pledged allegiance to Islamic State stormed into the packed gay nightclub Pulse in Orlando, Fla., and began rapidly firing into the crowd, killing 49 people and wounding 53. The attacker, Omar Mateen, was killed by police.

Ariana Grande performs at the One Love Manchester tribute concert on June 4. Danny Lawson via AP

May 22, 2017

Manchester Arena bombing

23 people were killed and more than 59 others were injured in an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, that police said was caused by Salman Abedi, a suicide bomber carrying an improvised explosive device.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police outside the Mandalay Bay hotel near the scene of the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest festival on Las Vegas Boulevard. Buck / EPA-EFE / REX / Shutterstock

Oct. 1, 2017

Route 91 Harvest sniper attack

59 people were killed and more than 500 others injured after a gunman opened fire at a country music festival opposite the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip, authorities said. The suspect, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, a resident of Mesquite, Nev., was killed in his hotel room.

Support our journalism Already a subscriber? Thank you for your support. If you are not, please consider subscribing today. Get full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks.

ALSO:

How to help in the aftermath of Las Vegas shooting

Jason Aldean calls for prayer after 'beyond horrific' shooting in Las Vegas

Country artists who performed at Route 91 Harvest festival react to mass shooting