Review: Americana vets Dave Alvin, Jimmie Dale Gilmore swap songs and stories at the Troubadour

A bit later, Alvin noted that they had, unknowingly at the time in the ’60s, attended some of the same shows at the venerated Ash Grove folk club in Hollywood. Their parallel paths crystallized beautifully in the shaggy dog intro to one of the songs on the album, “SIlverlake,” by Texas songwriter Steve Young, among the many musicians both long admired from their distant vantage points. Gilmore started the tale, explaining that nearly 30 years ago Young told him he had a song he wanted Gilmore to record.