What it was like to road-trip with David Byrne

Before we got to that, though, I asked this longtime New Yorker, whose old group emerged in the mid 1970s from the punk scene based at CBGB, how familiar he felt with Los Angeles. Turns out he once lived here for a while: After Talking Heads shot its iconic concert movie "Stop Making Sense" at the Pantages Theatre in 1983 — you can still picture him in that oversized suit — Byrne stuck around to assist the film's director, the late Jonathan Demme, as he oversaw the editing process; the singer bought a house in Laurel Canyon (which his ex-wife now owns) and eventually got into movies himself with 1986's quirky "True Stories."