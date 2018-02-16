Delicious Pizza carries on the Delicious Vinyl music tradition

Mike acts more as the manager of Delicious Pizza while Rick serves as the host. Their business partners are Fred Sutherland (who is co-owner of Fred 62 in Los Feliz), and Sutherland's chef of a son Travis, who has become what Mike calls their "dough master." The company does not use commercial yeast in their sourdough recipe, but instead follows a traditional process that has to be fed by flour and filtered water.