Ellen DeGeneres, Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars rally for Demi Lovato after alleged overdose

Celebrities and fans rushed to social media Tuesday in support of pop musician Demi Lovato, who was reportedly sent to the hospital earlier in the day after an alleged heroin overdose.
The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer, who recently detailed her substance-abuse battle in a new single called “Sober,” was found on the 8000 block of Laurel View Drive in the Hollywood Hills at 11:40 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Ariana Grande, Ellen DeGeneres, Emmy Rossum, Adam Lambert and many others sent their virtual thoughts and prayers to the star. Here’s a sampling of their support.
