More Desert Trip passes will go on sale Saturday

Additional tickets are being released for October’s Desert Trip concerts in Indio, Calif., with Bob Dylan, the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, the Who, Neil Young and Roger Waters.

Concert promoter Goldenvoice announced that additional seats have become available as the stage and seating arrangements are being finalized with less than a month before the event gets under way on the weekends of Oct. 7-9 and 14-16.

The passes will go on sale Sept. 17 at 1 p.m. Pacific Time at the event’s website, DesertTrip.com.

General admission passes, which include shuttle service to and from the Empire Polo Field site, are priced at $424, while reserved seat tickets are available for $699 to $1,599.

Goldenvoice’s announcement said only that “a limited number” of weekend passes are going up for sale. No additional single day tickets are being offered.

The shows will feature Dylan and the Stones Oct. 7 and 14, Neil Young and Paul McCartney on Oct. 8 and 15, and the Who followed by Waters on Oct. 9 and 16.

Capacity, according to Goldenvoice officials, is being capped around 75,000 per day, and tickets allocated for all six shows sold out within about five hours when they went on sale in May.

