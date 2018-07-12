The Art of De-Evolution: Mark Mothersbaugh and Gerald Casale discuss two new books that celebrate punk band Devo's visual work

They made it to the plant to pick up 1,000 cover-less records and popped open a box in the parking lot. “I remember looking at them out in the sun and thinking, ‘This feels like we made art,’” Mothersbaugh said, adding that something existential in him shifted. “It had the feeling of, ‘Nobody knows who you are; you could disappear and no one would know it.’ Then we had this record — ‘Jocko Homo’ and ‘Mongoloid.’ It was such a big deal.”