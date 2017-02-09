Champagne and celebrities — that's how DJ Khaled celebrates his new album title

Leave it to DJ Khaled to turn an album announcement into a flashy, over-the-top experience.

The invitation was cryptic. The hip-hop producer, Snapchat star and Grammy nominee had faux crystal plaques engraved with details of Thursday’s event sent to reporters.

Held at the Beverly Hills Hotel, the scene was something out of a rap video. The liquor was flowing. Bottles of champagne were delivered to guests. And there was lots of celebrity shoulder-rubbing with Chance the Rapper, Busta Rhymes and Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Dressed in a shiny pink suit and matching pink sneakers, Khaled — who also invited fans, friends and family to the event — stepped to the podium to make his big announcement: The title of his forthcoming 10th album, “Grateful.”

Yes, all the pomp and circumstance during the run-up to the Grammys was to reveal the title of his album.

“This title means so much to me, especially coming off of ‘Major Key’ and seeing all that love,” Khaled said. “I wanted to bring y’all in the room because the message here today is love.”

During the short conference, Khaled held his 3-month-old son Asahd — who serves as the album’s executive producer.

No word on who will appear on Khaled’s latest guest-filled collection but the producer has been spotted in the studio with Travis Scott, Mariah Carey, Bryson Tiller, Future, Alicia Keys and, of course, Chance.

When asked about the album’s guest features, Chance jumped up to the podium.

“I’m sorry ... no more questions," he joked. "We are grateful that you came out.”

Khaled’s last album, 2016’s “Major Key,” is up for rap album at this year’s Grammys.

