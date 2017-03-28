'More Life' gives Drake more dominance on the charts

Sick of Drake yet?

Better not be, because the ubiquitous rapper not only isn’t going anywhere, his new album, “More Life,” has been on a record-breaking chart tear since its release on March 18.

The artist’s fifth album tallied 385 million streams, according to Nielsen Music. That volume shattered the previous single-week record of 245 million streams set by — who else? — Drake, for his previous album, “Views.”

Perhaps even more impressive is that each of the 22 songs on “More Life” charted on the Billboard Hot 100. Combined with two older Drake tracks still charting, the artist’s songs occupy nearly a quarter of the slots. (More on the “More Life” numbers can be found at Billboard.)

Over at the music streaming service Spotify, “More Life” broke the global record for single-week artist streams. Its 460 million spins bested the numbers for British folk-popper Ed Sheeran’s “Divide” by nearly 10 million.

In the U.S., “More Life” set the Spotify record for first-week album streams — 189 million — by surpassing the Weeknd's “Starboy” (98 million).

Granted, were it up to Drake, “More Life” wouldn’t have be eligible to break those records. He doesn’t consider the release an album. Rather, he’d prefer the collection be called a playlist, he told listeners of his Beats 1 radio show “OVO Sound.”

“I want to do a playlist,” he said. “I want to give you a collection of songs that become the soundtrack to your life.”

Whether he calls it a playlist, album, series of compositions, record or project, his strategy seems to be working.

