Review: A year after the Eagles played without the late Glenn Frey, they've come home to the Forum

Although Henley was right that a giant baseball park is a nerve-racking spot to make one’s public debut, the audience at Dodger Stadium seemed very much on the Eagles’ side; these folks were rooting for Deacon Frey, which only boosted the electricity of the rock-historic event. (Surely, some old-school fans objected to the band’s decision to carry on without Glenn Frey — but few were likely among those who’d shelled out hundreds to attend Classic West.)