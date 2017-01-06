Ed Sheeran is 'absolutely buzzing' to be back: Listen to his two new songs

Words of hard-earned wisdom from Ed Sheeran: “The club isn’t the best place to find a lover.”

That’s how the young British singer-songwriter begins his new song “Shape of You,” in which he cleverly goes to a bar instead to flirt with a woman whose “love was handmade for somebody like me.”

Built on a percussive loop crafted by Steve Mac and Sheeran himself, “Shape of You” marks the singer’s return to music after spending 2016 largely out of view.

Sheeran’s absence last year — following the huge success of his 2014 album, “x” — cleared a lane for the ascent of Shawn Mendes, an avowed Sheeran nut who satisfied many fans’ need for an earnest folk-pop guy strumming his pain with his fingers.

(Sheeran’s retreat from performing also allowed him to do some behind-the-scenes songwriting for Justin Bieber, whose “Love Yourself” is nominated for song of the year at next month’s Grammy Awards.)

Now that Sheeran has returned, though, dude is gunning to get his place back: “Shape of You” is one of two new songs he released late Thursday, along with “Castle on the Hill,” a more expansive number co-produced by the singer and Benny Blanco in which Sheeran recounts his adolescence in the English countryside over surging, Coldplay-style pop-rock.

SNAP Video Listen to Ed Sheeran's new song "Castle on the Hill." Listen to Ed Sheeran's new song "Castle on the Hill." See more videos

“Fifteen years old, smoking hand-rolled cigarettes / Running from the law through the backfields and getting drunk with my friends,” he sings, “Had my first kiss on a Friday night / I don’t reckon I did it right.”

Awww.

In a statement, Sheeran said, “I really wanted to show two different sides to my music that I’m equally as passionate about” and said he’s “absolutely buzzing to be back.”

Sheeran sparked speculation that his third album, from which the two new songs are presumably drawn, will be called “÷” when he tweeted the symbol Thursday. (His 2011 debut was titled “+.”) A release date for the album hasn’t been announced.

Caption Casey Affleck finds the words in 'Manchester by the Sea' Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Caption Casey Affleck finds the words in 'Manchester by the Sea' Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Caption Natalie Portman on the importance of the infamous pink dress in 'Jackie' For her role as Jackie Kennedy, Natalie Portman says, "It's not a fashion story," but the clothes do tell a story. For her role as Jackie Kennedy, Natalie Portman says, "It's not a fashion story," but the clothes do tell a story. Caption Joel Edgerton finds the heart of 'Loving' Joel Edgerton talks about staying truthful to the real-life story of "Loving." Joel Edgerton talks about staying truthful to the real-life story of "Loving." Caption For 'Neon Demon,' Nicolas Winding Refn and composer Cliff Martinez used a special 'ESP' to communicate Director Nicolas Winding Refn and composer Cliff Martinez discuss their "Neon Demon" collaboration. Director Nicolas Winding Refn and composer Cliff Martinez discuss their "Neon Demon" collaboration. Caption 'Manchester By the Sea' director Kenneth Lonergan on how Casey Affleck brought a quiet character to life "Manchester By the Sea" director Kenneth Lonergan discusses writing a quiet character and working with actor Casey Affleck to bring him to life. "Manchester By the Sea" director Kenneth Lonergan discusses writing a quiet character and working with actor Casey Affleck to bring him to life.

mikael.wood@latimes.com

Twitter: @mikaelwood

ALSO

A throwback no more: Coachella is finally laying off the reunions

How Ryan Tedder tapped Stevie Wonder's DNA for the uplifting 'Faith'

Move over, Coachella: Kendall Jenner is getting into the festival business