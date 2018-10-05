Review: Americana songbird Emmylou Harris, at 71, still soars at UCLA's Royce Hall

Among the highlights of her own material that she sang for the nearly packed Royce Hall audience was “My Name Is Emmett Till,” which she wrote about the African American teenager from Chicago whose brutal murder in Mississippi in 1955 was a flashpoint for the emerging Civil Rights movement. She conjured a world of emotion in the space of a few compact lines as she sang, “The harm they put upon me / Was too hard for what I done / For I was just a black boy / I never hurt no one.”