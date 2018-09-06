Five albums you may have missed over the summer

The veteran R&B singer is still in fine voice on his 21st studio album — as fine, more or less, as in the pair of Disney hits (“Beauty and the Beast” and “A Whole New World”) that vastly expanded his renown a quarter-century ago. But the polished and funky “Stand for Love” is also recommended to followers of Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, the genre-defining duo who produced the record with their usual attention to detail — and took the project seriously enough to relaunch their Perspective Records label to put it out.