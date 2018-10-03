Geoff Emerick, Beatles engineer on 'Revolver,' 'Sgt. Pepper,' White Album, dies at 72

“Over our weeks in the studio,” Costello wrote, “an instrumental tone or sonic effect that seemed fleetingly familiar would suddenly appear, but we never got the impression that Geoff was shaping the sound from a clichéd ‘box of tricks.’ The songs and moods of the performance always took precedence over the way they might be filtered, altered, or changed on their way to tape. By the end of our time together, we found that Geoff had helped us produce the richest and most varied-sounding record of our career to date.”