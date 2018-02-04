At Girlschool, swashbuckling fun and a deserved jab at the Grammys

Gender politics and #MeToo actually didn't explicitly come up very often at Girlschool (now in its third installment and by far its biggest yet). For much of the audience, the show was a reprieve from the onslaught of bad news around sexual assault, marginalization and the undermine-y male obliviousness of comments such as Portnow's (the Recording Academy chief has since stated those words were "not reflective" of his beliefs).