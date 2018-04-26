Guy Fieri on barbecue, country music and why he's coming to Stagecoach

It's like the lottery, the NBA draft and Powerball lottery among my friends right now of who's getting to come with. You've never seen more friends showing up at your house, like, "You know, I just happened to cook up this prime rib and I thought you might like it." Having been to so many barbecue joints across the country, we had just a king's ransom to pick from. You're going to get mix and mingle with some of the true legends of barbecue all while this music is being played in the same arena. It's really going to be a great package.