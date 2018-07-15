Ending a year-long classic arena tour, Harry Styles proves he is the future of rock 'n' roll

By the night’s close, though, Styles was back in a deep, heavy groove for his hit “Sign of the Times,” and he played it well enough to slot it as perhaps the second best song with that title (more or less). He did nod to One Direction with a mod-rock take on “What Makes You Beautiful,” but before long, he was back uncorking a rowdy cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain” and his own barn burner “Kiwi,” drawing them out for ample riffing.