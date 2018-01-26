Hip-hop's unofficial ambassador Common

"Hip-hop has endorsed from the beginning, 'Be yourself,' " says Common. "You could talk the way you want to talk. People who were successful in hip-hop could go into a corporate office and still talk in a language they talk," he adds. "Movies put a hip-hop artist in there because of the flair and the energy they bring. They had talent and character that Hollywood hadn't seen. Now a lot of these networks and streaming services are allowing the voices to come through. And nobody is saying 'No, this is too black.' "