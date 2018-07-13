Imagine Dragons come to the Forum as rock conquerors, newfound activists

Reynolds said his own family was split on his outreach through the Love Loud festival: “My brother is our band’s manager and this was the first project he wasn’t involved in,” he said, a bit ruefully. “I still get countless emails saying ‘You’re making kids gay.’ Both the far left and far right get angry at me for trying to bridge a gap as a straight, white male. I wasn’t educated on all this at first. But I’ve seen too much pain and hurt to sit aside.”