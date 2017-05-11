Jay Z, Live Nation re-up on long-term touring deal

Jay Z and Live Nation will continue their long-standing partnership, with the superstar signing a new 10-year deal touring deal, the two announced Thursday.

The agreement, reportedly worth $200 million, will see Live Nation continue to produce and promote the mogul’s live events.

In 2008, the two partnered for a decade-long agreement that saw the entertainment company offer Jay Z a deal that covered three albums, publishing and other business ventures — known commonly as a 360-deal — along with the launch of his Roc Nation imprint.

The new deal will focus solely on his touring efforts, although the rapper and Live Nation will remain equity partners in Roc Nation.

"Live Nation and I entered unchartered territory in 2008. Over 9 years, we have traveled the world producing historic music experiences,” Jay said in a statement. “Michael Rapino is an industry visionary, and this renewed partnership is a testament to our longstanding relationship and the talented individuals at Live Nation. For the next 10 years, we will continue redefining the live event landscape.”

Jay is slowly prepping his return to the forefront as a performer. He will headline his own Made in American Festival this Labor Day, as well as top-lining the Meadows Music and Arts Festival and Austin City Limits — his first major shows since he co-headlined 2014’s On the Run stadium trek with wife Beyoncé.

His last album was 2013’s “Magna Carta...Holy Grail.”

"Jay Z is one of the world's preeminent touring artists," Rapino said. "This strengthens the creative and business partnership of someone that continues to expand his touring base and reach."

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

Caption Justin Chang revews ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword', directed by Guy Ritchie, starring Charlie Hunnam, Àstrid Bergès-Frisbey, Djimon Hounsou, Jude Law, Eric Bana, Aidan Gillen. Video by Jason H. Neubert Justin Chang revews ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword', directed by Guy Ritchie, starring Charlie Hunnam, Àstrid Bergès-Frisbey, Djimon Hounsou, Jude Law, Eric Bana, Aidan Gillen. Video by Jason H. Neubert Caption Justin Chang revews ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword', directed by Guy Ritchie, starring Charlie Hunnam, Àstrid Bergès-Frisbey, Djimon Hounsou, Jude Law, Eric Bana, Aidan Gillen. Video by Jason H. Neubert Justin Chang revews ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword', directed by Guy Ritchie, starring Charlie Hunnam, Àstrid Bergès-Frisbey, Djimon Hounsou, Jude Law, Eric Bana, Aidan Gillen. Video by Jason H. Neubert Caption Columnist Robin Abcarian discusses the mysteries of the Winchester house with actress Helen Mirren in the grand ballroom of the mansion in San Jose. Mirren portrays Sarah Winchester, the heir to the rifle fortune, in the upcoming film "Winchester." Columnist Robin Abcarian discusses the mysteries of the Winchester house with actress Helen Mirren in the grand ballroom of the mansion in San Jose. Mirren portrays Sarah Winchester, the heir to the rifle fortune, in the upcoming film "Winchester." Caption Tituss Burgess talks about his love of 'Shameless,' Eva Green on 'Penny Dreadful' and more. Tituss Burgess talks about his love of 'Shameless,' Eva Green on 'Penny Dreadful' and more. Caption He's experienced an outpouring of emotion from fans of the show, on which he plays a father who reunites with the son he'd abandoned soon after birth. He's experienced an outpouring of emotion from fans of the show, on which he plays a father who reunites with the son he'd abandoned soon after birth. Caption The "This Is Us" actor says he's still learning. And would someone please cast him in a comedy? The "This Is Us" actor says he's still learning. And would someone please cast him in a comedy?

gerrick.kennedy@latimes.com

For more music news follow me on Twitter:@GerrickKennedy