At the Rainbow, L.A. metal fans remember singer Jill Janus of Huntress

Outside, the Roxy, Whisky and Viper Room all changed their marquees in tribute to Janus. As friends and family wound their way up to the bar, the room was filled with black balloons and tiny altars made from Janus’ possessions: a makeup bag where every tint was black; a Gorgoroth shirt pinned to the ceiling. Ozzy Osbourne, who brought Huntress out for his Ozzfest tour in 2016, had sent an enormous bouquet of white flowers, surrounding a giddy picture of the two of them together.