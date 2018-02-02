Justin Timberlake is a song-and-dance sham on the faux-folksy 'Man of the Woods'

None of this, apart from the trap-inspired "Supplies," has much to do with the current Top 40. That comes as something of a surprise given the obvious thirst for a hit the singer demonstrated less than two years ago when he reteamed with Max Martin, his former 'N Sync producer, for the precision-crafted "Can't Stop the Feeling!" (At that time Timberlake told me he'd been working on more music with Martin and Martin's producing partner, Shellback, neither of whom are credited on "Man of the Woods.")