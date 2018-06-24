Kamasi Washington gets a festive homecoming at Arroyo Seco Weekend

The Los Angeles-raised saxophonist was referencing the excitement in being back in Southern California after a hefty touring schedule that’s dominated his life since his 2015 debut, “The Epic,” upended the jazz world. But he could just as easily have been talking about performing in front of a festival crowd, where Washington and his group the West Coast Get Down have broken genre divides to appear at the likes of Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza and, for the second time a few months back, Coachella.