Kate Nash returns to music with a new glow

"You shouldn't have to have your lawyer fighting your record label to give you money that you're owed," she says, exasperated. "And if I have to hear the question 'What's your sound?' one more time… That's an A&R person trying to sound current. Listen to their voice. What do you think their sound is? They stick artists in rooms with songwriters and producers who are trying to find their 'sound.' I've written songs in those rooms. One week it's, 'Selena Gomez, love this, it's so her'. Next: 'Well, actually, it's more Demi [Lovato].'"