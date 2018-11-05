Smashing Pumpkins, Florence + Machine set for 29th KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas

Smashing Pumpkins, Florence + the Machine, Death Cab for Cutie and Thirty Seconds to Mars top the lineup for the 29th edition of KROQ’s Almost Acoustic Christmas benefit shows, slated for Dec. 8-9 at the Forum in Inglewood.
They’ll be joined at the two-night event by Bad Religion, Mike Shinoda, Third Eye Blind, Greta Van Fleet, Bastille, Billie Eilish, Mike Posner, Young the Giant, Afi, Ajr, Badflower, the Interrupters, Chvrches and Lovely the Band.
Proceeds will benefit two Los Angeles-based organizations: Para Los Niños, and the Al Wooten Jr. Heritage Center, both of which emphasize support programs for young people.
“We are so proud of ‘Acoustic Christmas’ and its unprecedented 29-year history,” said Jeff Federman, senior vice president and market manager for Entercom Los Angeles, parent company of KROQ. “This end-of-the-year holiday show is a special time for all of us in Southern California and we’re pleased to support Para Los Niños and the Al Wooten Jr. Heritage Center this year.”
Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 9, at noon Pacific Time. Complete ticket information is available at KROQ.com.