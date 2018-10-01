Review: Katy Perry was up for an adventure with the LA Phil

And with clever arrangements by David Campbell — think sawing strings and rumbling timpani — she radically remade “Roar” and “Firework” as something close to big-band art songs; the latter, in particular, diverged from her record’s cartoon optimism for a more nuanced sound that might’ve pleased another great SoCal eccentric, Van Dyke Parks. (If Perry is looking for a show-biz reset along the lines of her frenemy Lady Gaga’s “A Star Is Born,” this could be an intriguing one.)