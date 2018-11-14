Exclusive: Maná confirms 2019 world tour and talks Latin Grammy tribute and legacy

Maná — arguably Mexico's most beloved rock group — is heading back on the road in autumn 2019 as part of a world tour launching in the U.S. The act has grand ambitions for the trek, with Maná hoping to reach "almost every place where you can find Latinos," says Fher Olvera, the raspy-voiced frontman, exclusively to The Times.
"We want to thank our fans for being faithful," adds Olvera, who counts four Grammy and eight Latin Grammy wins as part of Maná’s accolades. "We'll meet you there."
Touring news comes as the foursome, including drummer Alex González, guitarist Sergio Vallín and bassist Juan Calleros, become the first rock act to receive the Latin Grammy person of the year award, joining previous honorees Gloria Estefan, Juan Gabriel and Ricky Martin, among others.
The Latin Recording Academy honors recipients for their creative and philanthropic contributions.
Maná’s Fundación Ecológica Selva Negra preserves endangered species and hosts educational programs on the environment.
A nontelevised peer fête is set for Nov. 14 in Las Vegas. A day later, Maná will appear on Univision’s Latin Grammy show live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena.
"I'm not personally a big believer in awards," Olvera says. "Art is not a competition like a car race, or tennis or a boxing match. Art is subjective. However, we are grateful, it's a great honor."
Mana’s signature rock anthems fuse pop, funk, reggae and ska, among other sounds. Fan favorites include "Oye Mi Amor" (1992), "Mariposa Traicionera" (2003) and the 2015 ballad "Mi Verdad" featuring Shakira. The 2016 Latino Power Tour, produced by Live Nation, included four sold-out shows at the Forum. The show focused on immigrants, politics and racism.
"Maná's legacy is focused on the Latino world," Olvera said. "It's about dreams, hope … and a Latin American continent wanting to come out ahead, even when it's facing crisis in government, politics and the environment.”