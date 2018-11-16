At Latin Grammys, Jorge Drexler and Luis Miguel win big and women show their power

Jorge Drexler's trio of wins at the 19th annual Latin Grammy Awards rewarded the Uruguayan native with record, song and singer-songwriter of the year, while Mexican crooner Luis Miguel was twice a winner for ranchero/mariachi album and album of the year. Colombia's Karol G gripped her father all the way up the steps and onto the stage to give a heartwarming speech about what it means to be crowned new artist.
“I have to tell you that I am super nervous,” said Karol G, who also performed her song “Mi Cama” (“My Bed”) during the live Las Vegas telecast. "I want to dedicate this to women who have done big things in music and this man who has been there 99 percent of my career. This is the first one.”
Spain's Rosalia, who won for fusion/performance, thanked all the women in music who have blazed a trail, from Lauryn Hill to Björk.
"A woman can have many different roles," said the flamenco-trap singer-songwriter-actress when addressing the media after the show. "Many woman are in suits, producing, building, and I think it's important to say this. I'm going to have to keep fighting until I find the same number of women in the studio as there are men."
Backstage, Drexler spoke to the press about his music inspirations, including cumbia and reggaeton. A journalist in the room wondered why the singer known for his tender ballads would highlight urban music.
"Reggaeton is not mine, it's not [J] Balvin's or Maluma's ... it's a rhythm of Africa from the north. Let's enjoy, let’s write the best songs and not blame the genre or the composers, and let’s have open arms."
Maluma, the Colombian rapper whom Madonna earlier this year embraced and encouraged to keep rising, took home the contemporary pop vocal album prize for “F.A.M.E.” Backstage in the press room he said he almost didn’t attend the awards due to a complicated touring schedule.
"But I had a feeling," said Maluma, about his instinct to travel to Las Vegas. "I took a plane here at the last minute. I have a show tomorrow in Argentina, but sometimes one just has to believe and take a chance, so we came."
The Latin Grammys opened with a performance by Marc Anthony, who crooned the single "Está Rico," with Will Smith rapping his way down the aisle. Nearby, Bad Bunny, who also collaborated on the song, jumped off a plush, circular pink-and-red sofa as dancers sporting bunny ears grooved to the music.
Regional Mexican singer Ángela Aguilar, who recently celebrated her 15th birthday, performed "La Llorona" to a standing ovation. During her backstage media briefing she spoke about the excitement of the night, even if she did not win anything. Then her father, legendary singer Pepe Aguilar, jumped on stage.
"A Grammy doesn't make anyone a better singer, just like a Grammy loss doesn't make anybody worse," he said. "Tonight we are celebrating with the family, then we fly to Houston for a sold-out show."
Colombian singer Carlos Vives performed "Hoy Tengo Tiempo" with Monsieur Perine in a highly spirited set that spilled into the audience. He also took home the contemporary tropical album.
Venezuelan native Linda Briceño took home the producer of the year prize and thanked all the women who were nominated in her category previously but never won.
"I'm the first to win this award," Briceño said. "I hope this is the start of winning women in this category."
Regional Mexican singer Christian Nodal, 19, took the regional song award for “Probablemente.”
"I wrote that when I was 16," Nodal said. "I want to thank God, my fans, and when we get back home to Mexico we are going to have a big party with my dad."
