Hometown hero Chance the Rapper will headline Chicago's Lollapalooza fest

While Los Angeles’ FYF fest earned praise on Tuesday for its three-day expansion and adventurous programming (including headliners Missy Elliott, Bjork, Frank Ocean and Nine Inch Nails), Lollapalooza went straight down the middle for its summer festival lineup, which was announced Wednesday.

The longstanding Chicago staple put local hero Chance the Rapper at the top of the bill, alongside a very straightforward, rock-centric bill including the Killers, Muse, Blink-182 and Arcade Fire. Other festival-season mainstays such as the xx, Lorde and Run the Jewels will claim prime spots as well.

The fest will take over Chicago’s Grant Park on Aug. 3-6, and tickets are now on sale. Most single-day tickets are already sold out.

