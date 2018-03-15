Lorde brings 'Melodrama' — and perhaps some vindication — to a packed Staples Center

That's a speciality of Lorde's trusted co-producer, Jack Antonoff, who she said was at Staples; he's an expert at evoking the feeling of being overwhelmed. (What Antonoff is less skilled at, or maybe less interested in, are melodies that easily stick, which is probably one reason "Melodrama's" singles haven't taken off on Top 40 radio like Lorde's earlier "Royals" or "Team" did.)