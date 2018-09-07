Advertisement

Celebs and fellow musicians remember Mac Miller as a kind and good man

Tracy Brown
By
Sep 07, 2018 | 3:10 PM
Mac Miller, seen performing at Coachella in 2017, died Friday at age 26. (Patrick T. Fallon / For The Times)

Rapper and producer Mac Miller was found dead inside his Studio City home on Friday. He was 26.

Miller, whose real name is Malcolm James McCormick, most recently released his fifth studio album, “Swimming,” in August.

Fans and friends instantly took to social media to share remembrances of the rapper, noting his kindness, warmth and talent.

“Beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew,” tweeted Chance the Rapper. “Great man. I loved him for real.”

Read more reactions to Miller’s death below.

