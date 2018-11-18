Eat, sleep, make music, repeat: Musical polyglot Masego invites you into his world

Sitting in the Santa Ana Observatory’s artist lounge before a recent show, Masego revealed that the recording — which has racked up more than 70 million views and made the cut for his debut album, “Lady Lady” — was made up on the spot. “If you’re really chosen for music, it just comes to you and you just let it pass through. That’s how I create,” he said. “The moment we got in there, [FKJ] was warming up his guitar and I was like, ‘you should press record.’ ”