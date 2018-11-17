Matt Bellamy of Muse on what L.A. has to do with their slick new album

“It really feels like it’s the cutting edge of creativity in the world, and not just in music and film and the arts, but in technology too,” he said after a moment. “In the past I’ve had quite a lot of anxiety about technology’s impact on our lives,” which was certainly one way to describe the mindset that led to an old song like Muse’s “Dead Inside,” with its vision of being “crushed and pulverized” by a murderous android.