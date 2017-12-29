Times music writers pick their top albums of 2017

As the year comes to a close, The Times’ pop staff reflects by picking its favorite albums of 2017.

Here, writers August Brown, Gerrick D. Kennedy, Randy Lewis and Randall Roberts offer their top picks. Times pop critic Mikael Wood earlier this month reflected on his best of 2017.

August Brown’s top 10

1. Kendrick Lamar, “Damn” (Top Dawg / Aftermath / Interscope). In a year when everything often felt like a mess, this record was a shot of cold water to the face and a reminder that we have agency, power and identity.

2. Sza, “Ctrl” (RCA Records) Thank God she didn’t follow through on her threat to quit music, because we’d have missed one of the year’s perfect records. Welcome back.

3. Julien Baker, “Turn Out the Lights” (Matador). “Visionary” is an easy word to toss around, but on her second LP, the still unbelievably young Baker saw a kinder, more empathetic world grounded in faith and humility and vulnerability. Gorgeously self-produced too.

4. Sampha, “Process” (Young Turks). The playing is virtuosic, the writing impeccable and the vibes up-to-the-minute, and rarely is there a record so inviting and full of candor about love and memory.

5. Vince Staples, “Big Fish Theory” (Def Jam). One of hip-hop’s most barbed wits and sharpest social critics makes the after-hours techno album no one knew he had in him.

6. Mount Eerie, “A Crow Looked at Me” (P.W. Elverum & Sun). This is one of those albums that stares so deep into the abyss that it's almost hard to listen to more than once. Phil Elverum wrote it in the wake of his wife's death, and the beautiful fragments of melody charge the smallest lyrical detail with shattering grief. Listening to it is like trying to see a black hole — you only know it through an all-consuming absence.

7. Kehlani, “SweetSexySavage” (TSNMI / Atlantic). Living proof that we can come back from anything and find joy and resilience in music no matter the circumstances. Every song is pure fire too.

8. Drake, “More Life” (Republic). The first and last “playlist” posing as an album that we’ll ever need. It’d be corny as heck if it wasn’t so moody, heartfelt and modern. But now that we have it, let’s still destroy playlist culture while we can.

9. Shannon Lay, “Living Water” (Woodsist). There’s almost nothing here but a voice, a guitar and plainspoken lyrics about love, loss and loneliness. She needs absolutely nothing else to put your pulse on edge.

10. Kelly Lee Owens, self-titled (Smalltown Supersound). In today's playlist-driven, content-smothered environment, it's almost an indulgent treat to sit down with a long, well-sequenced and fully imagined LP. Owens has long been well regarded in underground house and techno but released a vast and definitive LP this year. She channeled the ambient yet disco-infatuated ghost of Arthur Russell so well that she named a single after him.

Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times Kehlani performs at the 2017 edition of Coachella. Kehlani performs at the 2017 edition of Coachella. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Gerrick D. Kennedy’s top 10

1. Kehlani, “SweetSexySavage” (TSNMI / Atlantic). A bright collection of assured pop-R&B born of heartbreak and darkness, Kehlani’s anthems of optimism, resilience and self-love provided a potent balm to a year fraught with uncertainty.

2. Sza, “Ctrl” (RCA Records). Ruminating on self-esteem, toxic relationships, twentysomething angst and sexual freedom over dreamy productions that weave R&B, hip-hop, electronic and indie rock textures made “Ctrl” one of the year’s most engaging, and relatable, listens.

3. Kendrick Lamar, “Damn” (Top Dawg / Aftermath / Interscope). Faith, family, lust, love, humility, fear and spirituality are all threads of Lamar’s latest — a masterwork that’s equally ambitious and accessible without sacrificing complexity.

4. Daniel Caesar, “Freudian” (Golden Child Recordings). A tender look into the complexities of love rooted in classic gospel and R&B. Caesar’s honeyed voice will make you melt, but his attention to the nuances of coupledom will keep you listening.

5. Jhene Aiko, “Trip” (Def Jam). Aiko’s search for inner peace yielded this intensely personal work that plays like a road map toward spiritual enlightenment.

6. Jay-Z, “4:44” (Roc Nation). Jay turned the lens inward for his most revelatory work, tackling race, wealth, oppression and personal failures that showed rap’s most famous star can still provoke.

7. TiRon & Ayomari, “WET: The Wonderful Ego Trip” (the Cafeteria Line). A thoughtful examination of the human ego, this collection of unconventional hip-hop puts a mirror up to the shortcomings that make us all tick.

8. Sampha, “Process” (Young Turks). Sweet reflections on love, anxiety, loss and loneliness unpacked over frantic electronic soul grooves and aching balladry made this is searing listen.

9. Khalid, “American Teen” (RCA Records). Driven by the (in)experience of youth, Khalid’s smoldering waxings on young love, angst and self-discovery provide a nostalgic trip into one’s own soul.

10. Fifth Harmony, “Fifth Harmony” (Syco / Epic). After losing a member to nasty drama, the ladies returned with a set of frothy R&B-pop jams perfect for escaping to the dance floor.

Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times Singer-songwriter-composer Randy Newman. Singer-songwriter-composer Randy Newman. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Randy Lewis’ top 10

1. Randy Newman, “Dark Matter” (Nonesuch). A master songwriter, singer, arranger, orchestrator and social commentator, Newman shows just how magnificent pop music can be in the right hands.

2. Sparks, “Hippopotamus” (BMG/the End Records). Long-running L.A. art-rock siblings Ron and Russell Mael have crafted another bevy of brilliant observations on the minutiae of human ambition and frailty that say a lot about the big picture of life.

3. Robert Plant, “Carry Fire” (Nonesuch). Continuing his lifelong exploration of music from many lands, Plant revels in the nuance of that pliant voice and its interplay with a coterie of master musicians.

4. Rhiannon Giddens, “Freedom Highway” (Nonesuch). Giddens could wring emotional drama singing the ingredients from a box of Cheerios; fortunately, her ear for great songs matches her seemingly limitless skill as a vocalist, proved again with a powerful collection of songs by turn political, social and deeply personal.