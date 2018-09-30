Review: Broken Social Scene bring a communal vibe to Music Tastes Good festival

Similarly, while the music was all over the map (in a hip, generalist kind of way) it all felt distinct. Joey Badass’’s rapier-sharp hip-hop on one end of the field; Santigold’s electro-dub bass wobbles at the other. New Order’s sincere synth-pop was exactly what the cool night air needed on Saturday, a romantic set full of both well-earned nostalgia and hunger for the future.