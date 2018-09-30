Review: Broken Social Scene bring a communal vibe to Music Tastes Good festival

When Josh Fischel founded the Music Tastes Good festival two years ago, he wanted to not only make Long Beach into a touring destination in its own right, but also to document the city’s rich scene of local acts.
Fischel died less than a week after the first show of long-term liver disease. But by any measure, he’s achieved those goals many times over.
This weekend brings the third installment of the fest to the Long Beach waterfront, and with its prominent slate of acts yet. Headliners include major festival staples like New Order, James Blake and Janelle Monáe (the latter two perform on Sunday).
But on Saturday night, even as the festival grew, MTG never lost the chill, unpretentious intimacy that the Long Beach local scene is famous for, and that Fischel helped cultivate throughout his life.
Even with this slate of Coachella-class headliners, the salty breezes coming in off the water and the defiantly local slate of restaurants spread throughout the grounds made it clear what city this festival represented. Metal, techno, ska and hip-hop fans all mingled between the two stages, the connective thread being less about genre than about geography and pride.
Similarly, while the music was all over the map (in a hip, generalist kind of way) it all felt distinct. Joey Badass’’s rapier-sharp hip-hop on one end of the field; Santigold’s electro-dub bass wobbles at the other. New Order’s sincere synth-pop was exactly what the cool night air needed on Saturday, a romantic set full of both well-earned nostalgia and hunger for the future.
But, perhaps unexpectedly, it was Broken Social Scene — the Canadian rock collective that helped helped cultivate the indie wave there in the mid-2000s — that had the most salient set of the night.
“We’re your Canadian neighbors, and you’re going to get through this time,” singer Kevin Drew told the crowd, acknowledging what to many was a frightful week of Senate hearings regarding the future of the U.S. Supreme Court.
During the set, Drew brought out Metric’s Emily Haines to play the song they wrote together, “Anthems For A Seventeen Year Old Girl.” They wrote it a decade and a half ago in a spirit of dreamy defiance, but this week, at this moment in American history, they intended it as something more validating for its subjects.
It was kind of rally and unity that Fischel surely would have wanted for everyone when he created this show.