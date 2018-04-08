Nils Frahm turns solo piano into serrated techno, and back again

Frahm was witty as a frontman too. At the close of his set, he laid out exactly how his encore was going to be fake, and the whole pop-star performance gambit was an artifice. But even then, as he stood alone onstage, explaining how all these systems worked and what parts were real or a facade, you couldn't look away. And then he walked back across that stage, over to his piano, and he started playing again.