Tyler, the Creator reflects on Odd Future's beginnings at final Low End Theory

A packed house on Wednesday night celebrated the final edition of Low End Theory, the weekly club night that has taken place at the Airliner in Lincoln Heights every Wednesday since 2006, with an array of surprise guests including Odd Future and ASAP Rocky to venerable beat scene linchpins Tokimonsta and Glitch Mob.
The highlight was the almost-full reunion of Odd Future, fronted by Tyler, the Creator and Earl Sweatshirt, who was in Samoa during the first Odd Future show at Low End Theory in 2010.
“Daddy Kev called me up a week ago and told me about this,” said Tyler, who took the stage just after 10:30 p.m., referring to the club night’s co-founder Kevin “Daddy Kev” Moo.
“I was like, ‘Anything you need.’ And the main reason was the first Odd Future show was in this… building,” Tyler added.
To the deafening cheers of the crowd, the Odd Future mastermind explained how that initial show was the most money any of them had ever made at that point in their careers.
“We all split it in the car in the parking lot of a Denny’s on Crenshaw,” he said and laughed.
The group performed a set that included “Who Dat,” “Orange Juice” from the first Odd Future tape, performed with Earl Sweatshirt, and “Sandwitches” in tandem with Hodgy Beats.
Just offstage, Syd from the adventurous R&B group the Internet and her brother Taco cheered their crew on, while a kinetic ASAP Rocky closed out their 30-minute set.
As the night ended, the lone founding members still part of Low End Theory, Moo and Elvin “DJ Nobody” Estela, profusely thanked the effusive crowd.
“This was the most amazing journey I’ve ever been on,” Moo said. “Normally I would say we’ll catch you next week, but I guess we’ll just catch you on the flip.”