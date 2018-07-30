Willie Nelson to headline Outlaw Music Festival's first L.A. stop on Oct. 21 at the Hollywood Bowl

The Outlaw Music Festival, a revolving consortium of progressive-country and Americana acts topped by Willie Nelson, will reach Los Angeles for the first time this fall with a stop on Oct. 21 at the Hollywood Bowl.
Nelson and his Family Band will be joined at the Bowl by Grateful Dead alumnus Phil Lesh & Friends along with critically acclaimed singer-songwriters Sturgill Simpson and Margo Price, Nelson’s son Lukas Nelson and his band, the Promise of the Real, and Particle Kid.
Tickets go on sale Saturday, Aug. 4, at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster and at the Bowl’s box office.
Willie Nelson reigns over the eclectic lineup, which in other cities this year features performances by Neil Young & the Promise of the Real, Van Morrison, Alison Krauss, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Brandi Carlile, the Tedeschi Trucks Band and other acts.
“I’m excited to play the Bowl with my old pal, Phil Lesh,” Willie Nelson, 85, said in a statement. “I’m sure there will be some magical music moments for all the fans.”
In the same statement, Lesh added, “Willie is so American, you know, in the finest sense. Classic. I’ve hoped to get back on the stage with him again for a long time now.”
The Outlaw Music Festival began in 2016 with a single show in Scranton, Pa., grew into a tour that visited 10 cities last year and now has expanded to at least 18 dates this year.
